The EVP and Chief S&EA Officer of Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP and Chief S&EA Officer of Newmont Mining (NEM – Research Report), Stephen Gottesfeld, bought shares of NEM for $776.9K.

This recent transaction increases Stephen Gottesfeld’s holding in the company by 11.7% to a total of $7.39 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Newmont Mining’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.38 billion and quarterly net profit of $824 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.97 billion and had a net profit of $565 million. The company has a one-year high of $72.22 and a one-year low of $52.33. NEM’s market cap is $52.3 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.70.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $71.49, reflecting a -8.8% downside. Seven different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and Citigroup, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Stephen Gottesfeld’s trades have generated a 2.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Newmont Corporation is a mining company and has the world’s largest gold reserve base in the industry. It engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead.