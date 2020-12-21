The EVP and Chief Financial and Strategy Officer of World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP and Chief Financial and Strategy Officer of World Acceptance (WRLD – Research Report), John Calmes, sold shares of WRLD for $206.3K.

The company has a one-year high of $124.02 and a one-year low of $43.16. Currently, World Acceptance has an average volume of 66.09K. WRLD’s market cap is $725 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.40.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The company also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. It also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems. World Acceptance was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.