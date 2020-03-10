The EVP and CFO of Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP and CFO of Trinseo (TSE – Research Report), David Phillip Stasse, bought shares of TSE for $90.37K.

This recent transaction increases David Phillip Stasse’s holding in the company by 15.29% to a total of $686.9K. This is Stasse’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $50.14 and a one-year low of $16.24. Currently, Trinseo has an average volume of 486.10K. TSE’s market cap is $634.6M and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.76.

The insider sentiment on Trinseo has been negative according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, Americas Styrenics, and Corporate.