The EVP Agricultural Division of Alamo Group is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the EVP Agricultural Division of Alamo Group (ALG – Research Report), Richard Hodges Raborn, exercised options to buy 500 ALG shares at $54.24 a share, for a total transaction value of $27.12K.

This recent transaction increases Richard Hodges Raborn’s holding in the company by 6.82% to a total of $787.1K. In addition to Richard Hodges Raborn, one other ALG executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Alamo Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $314 million and quarterly net profit of $15.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $262 million and had a net profit of $15.25 million. The company has a one-year high of $132.96 and a one-year low of $70.99. ALG’s market cap is $1.19 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.80.

Starting in August 2019, ALG received 6 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $48.82K worth of ALG shares and purchased $80.63K worth of ALG shares. The insider sentiment on Alamo Group has been negative according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Richard Hodges Raborn’s trades have generated a -1.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alamo Group, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts. It operates through the following business segments: Agricultural, Industrial, and European. The Industrial segment provides mowers, as well as trimmers, shredders, sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment and other products designed for excavation, grading, shaping and land clearing, road building or maintenance. The company was founded by Donald J. Douglass in 1969 and is headquartered in Seguin, TX.