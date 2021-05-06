The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Yesterday, the Group President of The Estée Lauder Companies (EL – Research Report), John Demsey, sold shares of EL for $296K.

Following John Demsey’s last EL Sell transaction on February 26, 2021, the stock climbed by 8.4%. In addition to John Demsey, 2 other EL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on The Estée Lauder Companies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.85 billion and quarterly net profit of $873 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.35 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $6 million. The company has a one-year high of $318.34 and a one-year low of $158.25. Currently, The Estée Lauder Companies has an average volume of 869.95K.

Based on 18 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $333.35, reflecting a -11.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on The Estée Lauder Companies has been negative according to 116 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Founded in 1946, New York-based Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. manufactures and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It offers its products through department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas, under the Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MžAžC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced brands.