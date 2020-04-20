The Ensign Group (ENSG) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on The Ensign Group (ENSG – Research Report), with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 61.7% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

The Ensign Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.25.

The company has a one-year high of $63.00 and a one-year low of $24.06. Currently, The Ensign Group has an average volume of 417.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ENSG in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Suzanne Snapper, the CFO and EVP of ENSG bought 2,700 shares for a total of $14,688.

The Ensign Group, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services. The Senior Living Services segment operates assisted and independent living facilities. The Home Health and Hospice Services segment includes health care services which consist of providing combination of nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapists, medical social workers, and certified home health aide services. The company was founded by Roy E. Christensen, Christopher R. Christensen, and Gregory K. Stapley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, CA.