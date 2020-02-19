The ECOB of Transdigm Group is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the ECOB of Transdigm Group (TDG – Research Report), Nicholas Howley, exercised options to sell 1,924 TDG shares at $82.67 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.25M.

Following Nicholas Howley’s last TDG Sell transaction on February 08, 2019, the stock climbed by 261.6%. In addition to Nicholas Howley, 2 other TDG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Transdigm Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.47 billion and quarterly net profit of $119 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $993 million and had a net profit of $172 million. The company has a one-year high of $673.51 and a one-year low of $421.98. Currently, Transdigm Group has an average volume of 362.01K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $57.69M worth of TDG shares and purchased $48.71K worth of TDG shares. The insider sentiment on Transdigm Group has been neutral according to 60 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Nicholas Howley’s trades have generated a -29.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TransDigm Group, Inc. engages in producing, designing, and supplying of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation.