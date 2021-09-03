The EC of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EC of Xcel Energy (XEL – Research Report), Benjamin Fowke, sold shares of XEL for $3.79M.

Following Benjamin Fowke’s last XEL Sell transaction on June 08, 2021, the stock climbed by 2.0%. In addition to Benjamin Fowke, one other XEL executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Xcel Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.07 billion and quarterly net profit of $311 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.59 billion and had a net profit of $287 million. The company has a one-year high of $76.44 and a one-year low of $57.23. XEL’s market cap is $37.86 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.80.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $70.33, reflecting a -0.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Xcel Energy has been negative according to 81 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Xcel Energy Inc. engages in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electricity. It generates electricity through nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric, wood/refuse, solar, and wind energy sources. The company sells to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in eight Western and Midwestern states.