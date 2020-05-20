The EC of Tyler Technologies is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the EC of Tyler Technologies (TYL – Research Report), John Marr, exercised options to sell 40,000 TYL shares at $81.21 a share, for a total transaction value of $14.29M.

Following John Marr’s last TYL Sell transaction on May 14, 2020, the stock climbed by 18.8%. In addition to John Marr, 6 other TYL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Tyler Technologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $277 million and quarterly net profit of $47.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $247 million and had a net profit of $27.35 million. The company has a one-year high of $366.27 and a one-year low of $205.90. Currently, Tyler Technologies has an average volume of 363.56K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $337.50, reflecting a 5.7% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $57.58M worth of TYL shares and purchased $3M worth of TYL shares. The insider sentiment on Tyler Technologies has been negative according to 82 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax segments. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts, and justice processes. The Appraisal and Tax segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.