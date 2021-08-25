The EC of TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EC of TJX Companies (TJX – Research Report), Carol Meyrowitz, sold shares of TJX for $5.37M.

Following Carol Meyrowitz’s last TJX Sell transaction on November 23, 2020, the stock climbed by 14.2%. In addition to Carol Meyrowitz, one other TJX executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on TJX Companies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $12.08 billion and quarterly net profit of $786 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.67 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $214 million. The company has a one-year high of $76.16 and a one-year low of $50.06. TJX’s market cap is $90.86 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 36.50.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $85.79, reflecting a -12.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on TJX Companies has been negative according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The TJX Companies, Inc. is a leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashion products. It operates T.J. Maxx and Marshalls (Marmaxx), HomeGoods, Sierra, and Homesense, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, and sierra.com, in the U.S.; Winners, HomeSense, and Marshalls (TJX Canada) in Canada; and T.K. Maxx in the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, as well as Homesense in the U.K. and Ireland, and tkmaxx.com in the U.K. (TJX International).