The EC of Star Equity Holdings is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EC of Star Equity Holdings (STRR – Research Report), Jeffrey Eberwein, exercised options to buy 22,000 STRR shares at $2.25 a share, for a total transaction value of $49.5K.

This recent transaction increases Jeffrey Eberwein’s holding in the company by 1.5% to a total of $4.02 million.

Based on Star Equity Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $22.35 million and quarterly net profit of $5.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $19.19 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.95 million. The company has a one-year high of $5.40 and a one-year low of $2.26. STRR’s market cap is $13.55 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.80.

Starting in September 2020, STRR received 6 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Star Equity Holdings has been positive according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

