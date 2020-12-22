The EC of Quanex is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EC of Quanex (NX – Research Report), William Griffiths, exercised options to sell 125,269 NX shares at $16.73 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.83M.

Following William Griffiths’ last NX Sell transaction on July 02, 2019, the stock climbed by 4.4%.

Based on Quanex’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $255 million and quarterly net profit of $22.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $240 million and had a GAAP net loss of $30.95 million. The company has a one-year high of $22.91 and a one-year low of $7.90. Currently, Quanex has an average volume of 82.99K.

The insider sentiment on Quanex has been negative according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The company operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other. The North American Engineered Components segment focuses on vinyl profiles, insulating glass spacers, screens and other fenestration components. The European Engineered Components segment comprises United Kingdom-based vinyl extrusion business, manufacturing vinyl profiles and conservatories, and the European insulating glass business manufacturing spacers. The North American Cabinet Components segment includes woodcraft. The Unallocated Corporate and Other segment comprises transaction expenses, stock-based compensation, long-term incentive awards based on the performance of its common stock and other factors, certain severance and legal costs not deemed to be allocable to all segments, depreciation of corporate assets, interest expense, other, net, income taxes and inter-segment eliminations. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.