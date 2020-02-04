The EC of Precigen (NASDAQ: PGEN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EC of Precigen (PGEN – Research Report), Randal Kirk, bought shares of PGEN for $35M.

This recent transaction increases Randal Kirk’s holding in the company by 11.61% to a total of $379 million.

The company has a one-year high of $8.77 and a one-year low of $3.95.

Precigen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals.