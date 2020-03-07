The EC of MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EC of MTBC (MTBC – Research Report), Mahmud Ul Haq, sold shares of MTBC for $607.5K.

In addition to Mahmud Ul Haq, 5 other MTBC executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $7.75 and a one-year low of $3.25. Currently, MTBC has an average volume of 168.72K.

The insider sentiment on MTBC has been negative according to 71 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

MTBC, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company, which engages in the provision of web-based solutions and business services to healthcare providers. It operates through the Healthcare Information Technology (IT) and Practice Management segments. The Healthcare IT segment includes revenue cycle management and other services.