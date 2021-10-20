The EC of Hurco Companies is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EC of Hurco Companies (HURC – Research Report), Michael Doar, exercised options to buy 16,311 HURC shares at $21.45 a share, for a total transaction value of $349.9K. The options were close to expired and Michael Doar retained stocks.

Following this transaction Michael Doar’s holding in the company was increased by 11.8% to a total of $5.18 million. Following Michael Doar’s last HURC Buy transaction on May 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 5.9%.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on Hurco Companies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $54.18 million and quarterly net profit of $1.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $45.38 million and had a net profit of $2.16 million. The company has a one-year high of $38.83 and a one-year low of $28.27. HURC’s market cap is $221 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 221.70.

Michael Doar’s trades have generated a 29.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hurco Cos., Inc. is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support. The company was founded by Edward Humston and Gerald V. Roch in 1968 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.