The EC of Fortune Brands (NYSE: FBHS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EC of Fortune Brands (FBHS – Research Report), Christopher Klein, sold shares of FBHS for $6.42M.

Following Christopher Klein’s last FBHS Sell transaction on December 05, 2019, the stock climbed by 7.1%. In addition to Christopher Klein, one other FBHS executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Fortune Brands’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.47 billion and quarterly net profit of $104 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.42 billion and had a net profit of $85.2 million. The company has a one-year high of $73.28 and a one-year low of $44.79. FBHS’s market cap is $9.88B and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.23.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $6.42M worth of FBHS shares and purchased $1.76M worth of FBHS shares. The insider sentiment on Fortune Brands has been neutral according to 73 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.