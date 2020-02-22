The EC of Fortune Brands (NYSE: FBHS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EC of Fortune Brands (FBHS – Research Report), Christopher Klein, bought shares of FBHS for $1.75M.

This recent transaction increases Christopher Klein’s holding in the company by 24.54% to a total of $25.97 million. Following Christopher Klein’s last FBHS Buy transaction on December 05, 2019, the stock climbed by 7.1%.

Based on Fortune Brands’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.47 billion and quarterly net profit of $104 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.42 billion and had a net profit of $85.2 million. The company has a one-year high of $73.28 and a one-year low of $44.79. FBHS’s market cap is $9.88B and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.23.

Three different firms, including Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $6.42M worth of FBHS shares and purchased $1.76M worth of FBHS shares. The insider sentiment on Fortune Brands has been neutral according to 73 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Christopher Klein's trades have generated a -8.1% average return based on past transactions.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.