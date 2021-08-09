The EC of Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) is Selling Shares

Today, the EC of Equinix (EQIX – Research Report), Peter Van-Camp, sold shares of EQIX for $1.21M.

Following Peter Van-Camp’s last EQIX Sell transaction on August 12, 2019, the stock climbed by 284.4%.

Based on Equinix’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.66 billion and quarterly net profit of $68.34 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.47 billion and had a net profit of $133 million. The company has a one-year high of $845.62 and a one-year low of $586.73. Currently, Equinix has an average volume of 422.74K.

Based on 18 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $901.17, reflecting a -8.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Equinix has been negative according to 84 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Founded in 1998, Equinix, Inc. is a California-based digital infrastructure company which provides collocation space and develops data center solutions. The company offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.