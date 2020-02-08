The EC of Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE: EBS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EC of Emergent Biosolutions (EBS – Research Report), Fuad El-Hibri, sold shares of EBS for $723.2K.

Following Fuad El-Hibri’s last EBS Sell transaction on December 06, 2012, the stock climbed by 46.8%. This is El-Hibri’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on APVO back in July 2019

Based on Emergent Biosolutions’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $312 million and quarterly net profit of $43.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $271 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.4 million. The company has a one-year high of $67.45 and a one-year low of $39.11. EBS’s market cap is $3.17B and the company has a P/E ratio of 916.89.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats.