The EC of DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EC of DTE Energy (DTE – Research Report), Gerard Anderson, sold shares of DTE for $1.21M.

Following Gerard Anderson’s last DTE Sell transaction on August 14, 2019, the stock climbed by 19.9%.

Based on DTE Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.23 billion and quarterly net profit of $179 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.58 billion and had a net profit of $277 million. The company has a one-year high of $145.43 and a one-year low of $109.65. Currently, DTE Energy has an average volume of 491.70K.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $134.00, reflecting a -10.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on DTE Energy has been negative according to 55 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Michigan-based DTE Energy Co. is a diversified energy company, which provides electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following divisions: Electric, Gas, Gas Storage and Pipelines, and Power and Industrial Projects.