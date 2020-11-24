The EC of Dorman Products is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EC of Dorman Products (DORM – Research Report), Steven Berman, exercised options to sell 9,761 DORM shares at $41.59 a share, for a total transaction value of $914.7K.

Following Steven Berman’s last DORM Sell transaction on September 10, 2009, the stock climbed by 86.3%. In addition to Steven Berman, one other DORM executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Dorman Products’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $301 million and quarterly net profit of $34.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $254 million and had a net profit of $21.31 million. The company has a one-year high of $99.95 and a one-year low of $44.49. DORM’s market cap is $3.02 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 34.60.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.28M worth of DORM shares and purchased $359.2K worth of DORM shares. The insider sentiment on Dorman Products has been neutral according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Dorman Products, Inc. engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.