The EC of Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EC of Designer Brands (DBI – Research Report), Jay Schottenstein, bought shares of DBI for $2.76M.

This recent transaction increases Jay Schottenstein’s holding in the company by 4.27% to a total of $69.94 million. Following Jay Schottenstein’s last DBI Buy transaction on September 20, 2021, the stock climbed by 1.2%.

Based on Designer Brands’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $817 million and quarterly net profit of $42.86 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $490 million and had a GAAP net loss of $98.21 million. The company has a one-year high of $20.48 and a one-year low of $4.31. DBI’s market cap is $1.05 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -8.80.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $17.33, reflecting a -17.1% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.47M worth of DBI shares and purchased $24.08M worth of DBI shares. The insider sentiment on Designer Brands has been positive according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Designer Brands, Inc. engages in the design, production, and retail of footwear and accessory brands. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, Canada Retail, Brand Portfolio, and Others. The U.S. Retail segment focuses on stores operated in the U.S. under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse banner and its related e-commerce site. The Canada Retail segment comprises stores operated in Canada under The Shoe Company, Shoe Warehouse, and DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse banners and related e-commerce sites. The Brand Portfolio segment includes sales from wholesale, First Cost, and direct-to-consumer e commerce sites. The Other segment refers to the ABG and Ebuys business. The company was founded on January 20, 1969 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.