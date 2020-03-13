The EC of C&F Financial (NASDAQ: CFFI) is Buying Shares

Today, the EC of C&F Financial (CFFI – Research Report), Larry Dillon, bought shares of CFFI for $32K.

This is Dillon’s first Buy trade following 8 Sell transactions. In addition to Larry Dillon, 3 other CFFI executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on C&F Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $32.27 million and quarterly net profit of $4.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.91 million and had a net profit of $3.96 million. The company has a one-year high of $57.61 and a one-year low of $29.71. CFFI’s market cap is $116.5M and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.82.

The insider sentiment on C&F Financial has been positive according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance.