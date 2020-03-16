The EC of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ: ASYS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EC of Amtech Systems (ASYS – Research Report), Jong Whang, bought shares of ASYS for $19.9K.

This recent transaction increases Jong Whang’s holding in the company by 7.8% to a total of $286.3K. In addition to Jong Whang, one other ASYS executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Amtech Systems has an average volume of 90.26K. The company has a one-year high of $7.96 and a one-year low of $3.55.

Amtech Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells.