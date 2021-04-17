The Divisional Vice-President of Vermilion Energy is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Divisional Vice-President of Vermilion Energy (VET – Research Report), Gerard Schut, exercised options to sell 14,402 VET shares for a total transaction value of $132K.

In addition to Gerard Schut, 17 other VET executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Gerard Schut’s last VET Sell transaction on April 07, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.1%.

The company has a one-year high of $8.92 and a one-year low of $2.13. VET’s market cap is $1.11 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.00.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.40, reflecting a -12.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Vermilion Energy has been negative according to 173 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Vermilion Energy, Inc.engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Canada, France, Ireland, Germany, United States of America, the Netherlands, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A. Ghersinich in January 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.