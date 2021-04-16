The Divisional Vice-President of Seabridge Gold is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Divisional Vice-President of Seabridge Gold (SA – Research Report), Robert Brent Murphy, exercised options to sell 1,500 SA shares for a total transaction value of $25.91K.

Following Robert Brent Murphy’s last SA Sell transaction on May 01, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.6%. In addition to Robert Brent Murphy, 3 other SA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $22.86 and a one-year low of $11.62. SA’s market cap is $1.34 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -94.10. Currently, Seabridge Gold has an average volume of 296.01K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $491.3K worth of SA shares and purchased $1.66M worth of SA shares. The insider sentiment on Seabridge Gold has been neutral according to 87 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Seabridge Gold Inc. engages in the acquisition and development of gold properties. Its objective is to provide its shareholders with exceptional leverage to a rising gold price. It focuses on the KSM, Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, and building trust projects. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.