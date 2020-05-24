The Divisional Vice-President of Pretium Resources is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Divisional Vice-President of Pretium Resources (PVG – Research Report), Michelle Ann Romero, exercised options to sell 35,900 PVG shares for a total transaction value of $465.7K.

In addition to Michelle Ann Romero, 8 other PVG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Pretium Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $127 million and quarterly net profit of $6.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $103 million and had a net profit of $4.17 million. The company has a one-year high of $13.83 and a one-year low of $4.05. Currently, Pretium Resources has an average volume of 870.37K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.89, reflecting a -24.1% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $7.41M worth of PVG shares and purchased $41.09K worth of PVG shares. The insider sentiment on Pretium Resources has been negative according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.