The Divisional Vice-President of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) is Buying Shares

Today, the Divisional Vice-President of Pan American Silver (PAAS – Research Report), Matthew Robert Andrews, bought shares of PAAS for $112.8K.

Following Matthew Robert Andrews’ last PAAS Buy transaction on July 12, 2019, the stock climbed by 12.9%. Following this transaction Matthew Robert Andrews’ holding in the company was increased by 16% to a total of $843.5K.

Based on Pan American Silver’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $382 million and quarterly net profit of $70.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $250 million and had a net profit of $20.06 million. The company has a one-year high of $39.62 and a one-year low of $23.72. PAAS’s market cap is $5.41 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.70.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.35, reflecting a -27.4% downside.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright in April 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.