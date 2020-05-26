The Divisional Vice-President of Osisko Mining is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Divisional Vice-President of Osisko Mining (OBNNF – Research Report), Alexandra Drapack, exercised options to sell 50,000 OBNNF shares for a total transaction value of $206.9K.

In addition to Alexandra Drapack, 10 other OBNNF executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Alexandra Drapack’s last OBNNF Sell transaction on July 26, 2018, the stock climbed by 1.2%.

Currently, Osisko Mining has an average volume of 147.48K. The company has a one-year high of $3.23 and a one-year low of $1.17.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.12, reflecting a -29.6% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $7.54M worth of OBNNF shares and purchased $16.2K worth of OBNNF shares. The insider sentiment on Osisko Mining has been positive according to 108 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Alexandra Drapack’s trades have generated a 25.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Osisko Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. Its projects include Windfall, Quévillon, Marban Block, Garrison, and Urban Greenfields. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.