The Divisional Vice-President of Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE: OR) is Selling Shares

Today, the Divisional Vice-President of Osisko Gold Royalties (OR – Research Report), Guy Desharnais, sold shares of OR for $2,343.

In addition to Guy Desharnais, 3 other OR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Osisko Gold Royalties’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $66.92 million and quarterly net profit of $10.56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $52.61 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.32 million. The company has a one-year high of $14.75 and a one-year low of $8.59. Currently, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average volume of 381.59K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.98, reflecting a -19.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Osisko Gold Royalties has been negative according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate precious metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.