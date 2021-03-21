The Divisional Vice-President of Freehold Royalties (Other OTC: FRHLF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Divisional Vice-President of Freehold Royalties (FRHLF – Research Report), Lisa Farstad, bought shares of FRHLF for $50.06K.

This recent transaction increases Lisa Farstad’s holding in the company by 108% to a total of $77.81K. In addition to Lisa Farstad, one other FRHLF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.34 and a one-year low of $1.64. Currently, Freehold Royalties has an average volume of 16.28K.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.30, reflecting a -20.5% downside. Nine different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and Cormark Securities, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Freehold Royalties has been positive according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing of oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.