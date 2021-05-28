The Divisional Vice-President of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ: CIGI) is Selling Shares

Today, the Divisional Vice-President of Colliers International Group (CIGI – Research Report), Andrea Wolf, sold shares of CIGI for $324.2K.

Following Andrea Wolf’s last CIGI Sell transaction on June 09, 2020, the stock climbed by 44.8%. In addition to Andrea Wolf, 3 other CIGI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Colliers International Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $775 million and quarterly net profit of $4.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $631 million and had a net profit of $4.59 million. The company has a one-year high of $120.30 and a one-year low of $49.54. Currently, Colliers International Group has an average volume of 18.81K.

The insider sentiment on Colliers International Group has been negative according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Colliers International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes the costs of global administrative functions and corporate head office. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.