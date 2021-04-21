The Divisional Vice-President of Cogeco Communications (Other OTC: CGEAF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Divisional Vice-President of Cogeco Communications (CGEAF – Research Report), Martin Grenier, bought shares of CGEAF for $14.11K.

Following this transaction Martin Grenier’s holding in the company was increased by 109% to a total of $31.51K.

Based on Cogeco Communications’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 28, the company posted quarterly revenue of $635 million and quarterly net profit of $103 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $586 million and had a net profit of $109 million. The company has a one-year high of $98.62 and a one-year low of $69.18. Currently, Cogeco Communications has an average volume of .

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $102.44, reflecting a -100.0% downside. Four different firms, including National Bank and Scotiabank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications, Inc. is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario. The American Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Atlantic Broadband in 11 states, which are Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. The company was founded by Henri Audet in 1972 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.