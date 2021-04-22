The Divisional Vice-President of Cogeco Communications is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Divisional Vice-President of Cogeco Communications (CGEAF – Research Report), Martin Grenier, exercised options to sell 119 CGEAF shares for a total transaction value of $14.11K.

In addition to Martin Grenier, one other CGEAF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Cogeco Communications’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 28, the company posted quarterly revenue of $635 million and quarterly net profit of $103 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $586 million and had a net profit of $109 million. The company has a one-year high of $98.62 and a one-year low of $69.18. Currently, Cogeco Communications has an average volume of .

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $103.39, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $54.96K worth of CGEAF shares and purchased $10.69K worth of CGEAF shares. The insider sentiment on Cogeco Communications has been positive according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cogeco Communications, Inc. is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario. The American Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Atlantic Broadband in 11 states, which are Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. The company was founded by Henri Audet in 1972 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.