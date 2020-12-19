The Divisional Vice-President of Baytex Energy is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Divisional Vice-President of Baytex Energy (BTEGF – Research Report), Chad Lundberg, exercised options to sell 19,914 BTEGF shares for a total transaction value of $15.73K.

Following this transaction Chad Lundberg’s holding in the company was decreased by 18% to a total of $110.8K. In addition to Chad Lundberg, one other BTEGF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

BTEGF’s market cap is $356 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -0.20. Currently, Baytex Energy has an average volume of 290.70K. The company has a one-year high of $0.68 and a one-year low of $0.30.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $0.62, reflecting a 0.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Baytex Energy has been negative according to 53 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Chad Lundberg's trades have generated a 35.3% average return based on past transactions.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration & production company, which engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on October 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.