The Divisional Vice-President of Air Canada (Other OTC: ACDVF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Divisional Vice-President of Air Canada (ACDVF – Research Report), Mark Galardo, sold shares of ACDVF for $20.13K.

The company has a one-year high of $40.31 and a one-year low of $6.49.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.04, reflecting a -33.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Air Canada has been negative according to 63 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates flights in Canada, the USA, Latin America, Europe, Australia and Asia. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.