The Divisional Vice-President & General Manager of Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO) is Selling Shares

Today, the Divisional Vice-President & General Manager of Eldorado Gold (EGO – Research Report), Lincoln Silva, sold shares of EGO for $581.4K.

Following Lincoln Silva’s last EGO Sell transaction on May 08, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.8%. In addition to Lincoln Silva, one other EGO executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Eldorado Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $225 million and quarterly net profit of $8.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $205 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.88 million. The company has a one-year high of $14.49 and a one-year low of $9.22.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.76, reflecting a -35.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Eldorado Gold has been negative according to 91 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.