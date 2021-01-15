The Divisional Senior Vice-President of Versabank (Other OTC: VRRKF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Divisional Senior Vice-President of Versabank (VRRKF – Research Report), Michael Dixon, bought shares of VRRKF for $9,300.

This recent transaction increases Michael Dixon’s holding in the company by 16% to a total of $54.08K. In addition to Michael Dixon, 9 other VRRKF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Versabank’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $13.73 million and quarterly net profit of $4.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.64 million and had a net profit of $5.41 million. The company has a one-year high of $7.48 and a one-year low of $3.93.

The insider sentiment on Versabank has been positive according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on deposits and financing. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.