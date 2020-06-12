The Divisional Senior Vice-President of Seabridge Gold (NYSE: SA) is Selling Shares

Today, the Divisional Senior Vice-President of Seabridge Gold (SA – Research Report), Peter Williams, sold shares of SA for $171.2K.

In addition to Peter Williams, 4 other SA executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Peter Williams’ last SA Sell transaction on May 08, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.6%.

The company has a one-year high of $16.67 and a one-year low of $5.25. Currently, Seabridge Gold has an average volume of 670.14K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.48, reflecting a -42.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Seabridge Gold has been negative according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Seabridge Gold Inc. engages in the acquisition and development of gold properties. Its objective is to provide its shareholders with exceptional leverage to a rising gold price. It focuses on the KSM, Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, and building trust projects. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.