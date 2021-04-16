The Divisional Senior Vice-President of Dollarama (Other OTC: DLMAF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Divisional Senior Vice-President of Dollarama (DLMAF – Research Report), Geoffrey Peter Robillard, sold shares of DLMAF for $749.7K.

In addition to Geoffrey Peter Robillard, one other DLMAF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Dollarama’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.1 billion and quarterly net profit of $174 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.07 billion and had a net profit of $179 million. The company has a one-year high of $45.41 and a one-year low of $29.18. Currently, Dollarama has an average volume of 77.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.69, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Dollarama has been negative according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Dollarama, Inc. engages in the operation of dollar store chain. It offers a broad range of consumer products and general merchandise for everyday use, in addition to seasonal products. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.