The Divisional Senior Vice-President of CCL Industries is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Divisional Senior Vice-President of CCL Industries (CCDBF – Research Report), James A Sellors, exercised options to sell 30,000 CCDBF shares for a total transaction value of $2.01M.

Following James A Sellors’ last CCDBF Sell transaction on November 27, 2020, the stock climbed by 9.2%. In addition to James A Sellors, 12 other CCDBF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on CCL Industries’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.35 billion and quarterly net profit of $146 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.28 billion and had a net profit of $105 million. The company has a one-year high of $54.00 and a one-year low of $24.20. CCDBF’s market cap is $9.68 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.60.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $60.70, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on CCL Industries has been negative according to 66 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CCL Industries, Inc. engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials. The Avery segment manufactures and sells consumer products, including labels, binders, dividers, sheet protectors, and writing instruments. The Checkpoint segment involves in technology-driven, loss-prevention, inventory management and labelling solutions. The Innovia segment covers specialty high-performance, multi-layer, surface-engineered specialty films for label, packaging, and security applications. The company was founded by Gordon S. Lang in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.