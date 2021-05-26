The Divisional Senior Vice-President of Cargojet (Other OTC: CGJTF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Divisional Senior Vice-President of Cargojet (CGJTF – Research Report), Paul David Rinaldo, sold shares of CGJTF for $813.7K.

Following Paul David Rinaldo’s last CGJTF Sell transaction on May 20, 2020, the stock climbed by 111.5%. In addition to Paul David Rinaldo, one other CGJTF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Cargojet’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $160 million and quarterly net profit of $89.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $123 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.8 million. The company has a one-year high of $186.62 and a one-year low of $94.81. Currently, Cargojet has an average volume of .

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $209.86, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Cargojet has been negative according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cargojet, Inc. provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe. The company was founded by Ajay K. Virmani on April 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.