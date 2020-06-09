The Divisional Senior Vice-President of BRP is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Divisional Senior Vice-President of BRP (DOOO – Research Report), Sandy Scullion, exercised options to sell 17,300 DOOO shares for a total transaction value of $951.5K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $56.89 and a one-year low of $12.97. DOOO’s market cap is $3.55 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 39.70. Currently, BRP has an average volume of 28.83K.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.83, reflecting a 4.7% upside.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BRP, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. Its brands include Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, and Alumacraft. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.