The Divisional Senior Vice-President of Antibe Therapeutics (Other OTC: ATBPF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Divisional Senior Vice-President of Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF – Research Report), Rami Batal, bought shares of ATBPF for $10.14K.

This recent transaction increases Rami Batal’s holding in the company by 15% to a total of $53.29K. In addition to Rami Batal, one other ATBPF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 70.35. Currently, Antibe Therapeutics has an average volume of 199.56K. The company has a one-year high of $0.64 and a one-year low of $0.25.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.41, reflecting a -81.5% downside. Starting in November 2019, ATBPF received 11 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Brookline Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics, and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places. The company was founded by Andre Buret, John Wallace and Giuseppe Cirino on May 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.