The Divisional Regional President of TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) is Buying Shares

Today, the Divisional Regional President of TC Energy (TRP – Research Report), Duane G Alexander, bought shares of TRP for $63.33K.

Following this transaction Duane G Alexander’s holding in the company was increased by 521% to a total of $61.37K. In addition to Duane G Alexander, 26 other TRP executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on TC Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.3 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.16 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.26 billion and had a net profit of $1.15 billion. The company has a one-year high of $49.95 and a one-year low of $38.80. TRP’s market cap is $45.79 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.70.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.93, reflecting a -14.7% downside. Eight different firms, including CIBC and Stifel Nicolaus, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.18M worth of TRP shares and purchased $3.04M worth of TRP shares. The insider sentiment on TC Energy has been positive according to 198 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Canada-based TC Energy Corporation is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage.