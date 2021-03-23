The Divisional President of SNC-Lavalin Group is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Divisional President of SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF – Research Report), Alelxander S Taylor, exercised options to sell 1,713 SNCAF shares for a total transaction value of $50.11K.

Following this transaction Alelxander S Taylor’s holding in the company was decreased by 9% to a total of $389.1K. This is Taylor’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on TSE:WJX back in December 2020

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on SNC-Lavalin Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $820 million and GAAP net loss of -$702,711,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $550 million and had a GAAP net loss of $293 million. The company has a one-year high of $23.83 and a one-year low of $13.16.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.94, reflecting a -19.3% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $50.11K worth of SNCAF shares and purchased $258.1K worth of SNCAF shares. The insider sentiment on SNC-Lavalin Group has been positive according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It offers engineering, procurement, construction, project management, project financing services to industry sectors. The company operates through the following segments: Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Thermal Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); and Capital. The Mining & Metallurgy segment provides tailored solutions in the aluminium, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phone and other electronic devices, and sulphur product sectors. The Oil & Gas segment includes projects in the upstream, midstream, downstream and supporting infrastructure sectors for major oil and gas and resources companies. The Nuclear segment supports clients from consultancy, EPCM services, field services, technology services, spare parts, reactor support & decommissioning and waste management. The Clean Power segment combines the company’s established leadership in hydro, transmission and distribution and extensive renewable energy capabilities, including in energy storage, providing fully integrated life-of-asset services capabilities. The Thermal Power segment includes projects in thermal power generation. The Infrastructure segment provides end-to-end services to a sectors, including mass transit, heavy rail, roads, bridges, airports, ports and harbours, facilities architecture and engineering (structural, mechanical, electrical), industrial (pharmaceutical, agrifood, life sciences, automation, industrial processes), geotechnical engineering, materials testing, and water infrastructure. The EDPM segment incorporates all engineering, design and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.