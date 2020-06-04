The Divisional President of Rogers Communication (NYSE: RCI) is Selling Shares

Today, the Divisional President of Rogers Communication (RCI – Research Report), Philip Hartling, sold shares of RCI for $15.22K.

The company has a one-year high of $54.82 and a one-year low of $32.20. Currently, Rogers Communication has an average volume of 349.30K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.35, reflecting a -11.9% downside.

Philip Hartling's trades have generated a 17.7% average return based on past transactions.

Rogers Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless communications services. It operates its business through the following segments: Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions, and Media. The Wireless segment refers to wireless communications operations carried on by Rogers Communication Partnership, which provides retail and business voice and data wireless communications services. The Cable segment provides telecommunications operations, including Internet, television, and telephony services to consu mers and businesses. The Business Solutions segment offers network connectivity through fibre network and data center assets to support a range of voice, data, networking, hosting, and cloud-based services for the enterprise, public sector, and carrier. The Media segment comprises of diversified portfolio of media properties, such as sports media and entertainment, television and radio broadcasting, specialty channels, multi-platform shopping, digital media, and publishing. The company was founded by Edward Samuel Rogers, Jr. in 1960 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.