The Divisional President of Restaurant Brands International is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Divisional President of Restaurant Brands International (QSR – Research Report), Axel Schwan, exercised options to sell 32,356 QSR shares for a total transaction value of $2.01M.

This recent transaction decreases Axel Schwan’s holding in the company by 33% to a total of $2.07 million. In addition to Axel Schwan, 4 other QSR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $67.33 and a one-year low of $25.08.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.25, reflecting a -6.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Restaurant Brands International has been negative according to 75 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant. The Popeyes segment handles chicken category of the quick service segment of the restaurant industry. The company was founded on August 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.