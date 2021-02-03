The Divisional President of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Divisional President of Lithium Americas (LAC – Research Report), Alexi Illya Zawadzki, sold shares of LAC for $781.6K.

The company has a one-year high of $28.75 and a one-year low of $1.92. LAC’s market cap is $2.3 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -55.00. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.91.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.33, reflecting a 1.8% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.38M worth of LAC shares and purchased $133.3K worth of LAC shares. The insider sentiment on Lithium Americas has been negative according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in advancing lithium development projects. It operates through the following business segments: Organoclay, Lithium Nevada, and Cauchari-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.