The Divisional President of CES Energy Solutions is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Divisional President of CES Energy Solutions (CESDF – Research Report), Richard Lee Baxter, exercised options to sell 32,774 CESDF shares for a total transaction value of $52.42K.

In addition to Richard Lee Baxter, 10 other CESDF executives reported Sell trades in the last month. This recent transaction decreases Richard Lee Baxter’s holding in the company by 7% to a total of $920.1K.

CESDF’s market cap is $326 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.10. Currently, CES Energy Solutions has an average volume of 17.17K. The company has a one-year high of $1.57 and a one-year low of $0.48.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.94, reflecting a -33.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on CES Energy Solutions has been negative according to 79 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Richard Lee Baxter’s trades have generated a 4.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. Its operations include Drilling Fluids, Production Chemicals, Transportation & Logistics, Environmental Services, and Laboratory Services. The company was founded on November 13, 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.